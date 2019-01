While sitting in the nursery, a really alert Shiba Inu named Daifuku immediately jumped to attention when the tiny baby in the rocking cradle began crying. Concerned for the infant’s well being, Daifuku immediately went upon his hind legs and began licking the little girl’s hand.

Shiba Inu Daifuku tries to take care of his baby sister as she cries.

Dog and baby seemingly enjoy each other’s company, and are often photographed together.