Conan O’Brien Recruits Linguist Luke Ranieri to Settle Pronunciation Disputes With Jordan Schlansky

Conan O’Brien quite amusingly recruited renowned linguist Luke Ranieri to help settle the ongoing pronunciation dispute with his The Conan and Jordan Show co-host and longtime frenemy Jordan Schlansky. Ranieri made a game out of it, quizzing both of them on words in Latin and Greek.

Conan ambushes Jordan Schlansky with expert linguist Luke Ranieri for a head-to-head showdown on the pronunciation of names like “Odysseus” and “Porcia.”

