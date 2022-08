Conan Reunites With His Nemesis Jordan Schlansky

One year after his titular show ended, the inimitable Conan O’Brien amusingly reunited with deadpan nemesis (and former producer) Jordan Schlansky who was now sporting copious amounts of facial hair.

Conan confronts Jordan about his new look.

Conan relentlessly made fun of Schlansky and his new appearance. Schlansky provided irrelevant information about Conan. The two went back and forth until Conan lost his temper. Schlansky remained completely straightfaced throughout, per usual.