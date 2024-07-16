Conan O’Brien Surprises Jordan Schlansky With A Virtual Visit From Geddy Lee of Rush

On an amusing episode of Conan O’Brien Radio, the titular host invited his longtime frenemy Jordan Schlansky to talk about music. Schlansky immediately launched into a rather verbose explanation about how Rush used electronics during their shows. Conan decided to surprise Schlansky with the virtual presence of Geddy Lee to set the record straight. After answering several of Schlansky’s questions, Lee wished him a happy birthday and left the call.

Jordan Schlansky has a very specific favorite mastering of “Tom Sawyer” – the song that opens the show – so Conan surprises him with Geddy Lee, the lead singer of Rush, so he can ask some niche questions.