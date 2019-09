While on a trip to Greenland, late night host Conan O’Brien paid a visit to the KNR News station where he helped the local meteorologist deliver the weather report in the native Greenlandic language. While the intent was good, his delivery left a bit to be desired.

While in Greenland, Conan took some time to find how the people there felt about possibly becoming part of the United States

He also attempted to purchase some unique waterfront property.