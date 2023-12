Conan O’Brien Comes Face to Face With His Doppelgänger in 2002

During a July 2002 episode of Late Night With Conan O’Brien, the titular host came face to face with Dana Emberland, a man from Apex, North Carolina who, incredibly, was his doppelgänger. After checking Emberland out, Conan being the joker he is, asked his twin to go out and have some fun with his image around 30 Rockefeller Center. Emberland happily complied.

Conan meets his look-a-like and pulls a few pranks on visitors at 30 Rock.