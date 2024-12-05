Why the Spelling of Words in the English Language Is So Complicated

Instructor Gideon of LetThemTalkTV talks about why the English language is so complicated when it comes to spelling. He cites a few famous examples of bad spellers, explains how the English language is an amalgamation of a number of geographical origins and influences, and notes how the Great Vowel Shift affected how words are spelled and pronounced.

Dan Quayle couldn’t spell ‘potato’, Ernest Hemingway couldn’t spell ‘definite, Winston Churchill was a bad speller and F. Scott Fitzgerald. Why is English spelling so weird? We look at the history from the Anglo-Saxon period to the modern day.