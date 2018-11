“Insulted By The Movies” by incredibly creative remixer Eclectic Method is a wonderfully profane video compilation of a variety of very colorful insults uttered by movie characters and set to an original, very danceable electronic music soundtrack.

Insulted by the movies dance mix https://t.co/zFT0gNrtIn pic.twitter.com/8YokscA8EL — Eclectic Method (@EclecticMethod) November 18, 2018