Cute Compilation of Cats With Lettuce on Their Heads

A couple of very tolerant cats sat very quietly upon a garden wall wearing lettuce on their heads. It wasn’t long, however, before a leafy cap fell to the ground when the cat wearing it took off for something better to do. The other cat lasted quite a bit longer, but the lettuce eventually went to the wayside.

This scene from 2020 was part of an adorable compilation by Shironekoshiro (previously) that shows different cats wearing lettuce going all the way back to 2011.

(translated) Nose Cat x Lettuce Hat 2020 and Lettuce Hat Summary 2

