Well Groomed, A Fascinating Film About the Vivid World of Competitive Creative Dog Grooming

Filmmaker Rebecca Stern has created “WELL GROOMED“, a fascinating film that goes inside the vivid, somewhat startling world of creative dog styling competition at the Groom Expo in Hershey, Pennsylvania. While working in their assigned booths, people transform their beloved poodles into living works of art. Using hair styling tools, (pet-safe) makeup and dye, the competitors seek to win first place with precise skills and very creative themes.

WELL GROOMED travels the visually stunning, humorous world of competitive creative dog grooming alongside the colorful women transforming their beloved poodles into living sculptures.

via Vimeo Staff Picks

