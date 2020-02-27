Laughing Squid

Comparing the Size of Fictional Buildings From Film, Television and Video Games With Famous Landmarks

by on

3D animator Alvaro Gracia Montoya of MetaBallStudios (previously) compared the enormity of fictional buildings from television shows, films and video games with each other and with such iconic landmarks as the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor.

This video shows some fictional buildings/structures (Movies, series, video games …). Obviously not all, only some more prominent. Some buildings have been left out because they are impossible to measure, or because they are in real life. Buildings that have a margin of error (±) are measured by myself.

Fictional Buildings Comparison


