Comedian Baron Ryan quite hilariously attempted to explain the importance of timing in comedy when he was bombarded by poorly timed “dad jokes” that came his way in different personified forms. Baron did his best to stem the incoming comedy flow by telling the interlopers that they were “in the wrong joke”, but eventually gave up. Unfortunately, in doing so, he made himself the butt of each joke. This included a literal punch line.

Delivery for a punchline, please sign here.