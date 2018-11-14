Comedian Mark Malkoff Stays Awake For 48 Hours Straight While Volunteering for a Very Good Cause

From October 23 through October 25, 2018, comedian and The Carson Podcast host Mark Malkoff stayed awake for an amazing 48 hours straight while offering his volunteer services to AFYA Foundation in Yonkers, New York. AFYA is a medical supply recovery organization that ships necessary humanitarian and medical supplies to more than seventy countries globally, so Malkoff was put to work packing and shipping, along with a variety of other duties without the relief of sleep for two days.

Afya Foundation put Mark to work by sorting medical supplies, receiving incoming donations, training new volunteers, answering phones, preparing a shipment bound for Ghana, and even cleaning the bathrooms! Malkoff decided to partner with Afya Foundation to draw attention to the importance of volunteering and the work their foundation has been doing.

Donations of money, supplies and/or time can be made to AFYA through their website.

Of course, Malkoff being who he is, found some time to goof off just a little bit.

Malkoff’s beautiful wife Christine was also on hand to issue directions to her yawning husband.

