Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Comedian Mark Malkoff Stays Awake For 48 Hours Straight While Volunteering for a Very Good Cause

by at on

From October 23 through October 25, 2018, comedian and The Carson Podcast host Mark Malkoff stayed awake for an amazing 48 hours straight while offering his volunteer services to AFYA Foundation in Yonkers, New York. AFYA is a medical supply recovery organization that ships necessary humanitarian and medical supplies to more than seventy countries globally, so Malkoff was put to work packing and shipping, along with a variety of other duties without the relief of sleep for two days.

Afya Foundation put Mark to work by sorting medical supplies, receiving incoming donations, training new volunteers, answering phones, preparing a shipment bound for Ghana, and even cleaning the bathrooms! Malkoff decided to partner with Afya Foundation to draw attention to the importance of volunteering and the work their foundation has been doing.

Donations of money, supplies and/or time can be made to AFYA through their website.

Of course, Malkoff being who he is, found some time to goof off just a little bit.

Mark Malkoff 48 Hours Volunteering

Malkoff’s beautiful wife Christine was also on hand to issue directions to her yawning husband.

Mark and Christine Volunteering 48 Hours

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP