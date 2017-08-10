Wonderfully Detailed Colossal Squid Ice Cream Cone

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the arrival of the first colossal squid at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, the popular Aukland gelato shop Giapo created a yummy edible ice cream cone replication of this amazing cephalopod, using chocolate to create its distinctive tentacles.
Our tribute for the #10thanniversary of the colossal squid at the most beautiful museum in the world @te_papa papa ! Available now! What an incredible world that we live, don’t you think?
via Food Envy, Foodiggity