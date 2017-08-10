Wonderfully Detailed Colossal Squid Ice Cream Cone

A post shared by 12 Gore Street- Auckland. (@giapokitchen) on May 5, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the arrival of the first colossal squid at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, the popular Aukland gelato shop Giapo created a yummy edible ice cream cone replication of this amazing cephalopod, using chocolate to create its distinctive tentacles.

Our tribute for the #10thanniversary of the colossal squid at the most beautiful museum in the world @te_papa papa ! Available now! What an incredible world that we live, don’t you think?

A post shared by 12 Gore Street- Auckland. (@giapokitchen) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

A post shared by 12 Gore Street- Auckland. (@giapokitchen) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

via Food Envy, Foodiggity