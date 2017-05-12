A Terrified Mother Calms Her Children as Giant Colorado Hail Destroys the Minivan Around Them

During the incredible hail storm that hit the greater Denver, Colorado area on May 8th, a terrified mother in Golden truly kept her wits about herself as giant balls of ice destroyed the minivan that held four of her five children as they were waiting to pick up her fifth child from school. While storm rolled in unexpectedly and was over in a few minutes, it caused a great deal of damage to the car, breaking most of the windows. Luckily, no one was hurt and with the help of a Disney movie and a promise of ice cream, the kids were alright.

I was outside of the elementary school waiting to pick up my first grader, and just as the bell rang the sky started assaulting us with giant hail balls of doom. The hail storm came out of nowhere, and we are very thankful none of the kids had been released from school before the hail began falling. The Honda Odyssey is battered and broken, but the kids are all safe.

As it happens, our very own Scott Beale was in nearby Arvada, Colorado at the time and captured the enormity of the storm.

