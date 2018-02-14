Frank Ocean’s Song ‘Super Rich Kids’ Brings Color Changing LED Lights to Life in a Mesmerizing Video

Sean Green created r/hue, a mesmerizing video featuring an array of Philips Hue color changing LED lights coming to life throughout his apartment. Thanks to Green’s editing skulls, the smart lights were all synced to the Frank Ocean song “Super Rich Kids.”
I just shot 45 minutes of a single vertical framed window and sort of found the 3-panel, the visual ideas and jokes and everything all in edit. I’ve been trying to approach creativity lately one layer at a time and ignore the literal of any aspect. It’s proven to be both really fun and have good results.
via reddit