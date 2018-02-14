Frank Ocean’s Song ‘Super Rich Kids’ Brings Color Changing LED Lights to Life in a Mesmerizing Video

I just shot 45 minutes of a single vertical framed window and sort of found the 3-panel, the visual ideas and jokes and everything all in edit. I’ve been trying to approach creativity lately one layer at a time and ignore the literal of any aspect. It’s proven to be both really fun and have good results.

