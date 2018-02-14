Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Frank Ocean’s Song ‘Super Rich Kids’ Brings Color Changing LED Lights to Life in a Mesmerizing Video

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Sean Green created r/hue, a mesmerizing video featuring an array of Philips Hue color changing LED lights coming to life throughout his apartment. Thanks to Green’s editing skulls, the smart lights were all synced to the Frank Ocean song “Super Rich Kids.”

I just shot 45 minutes of a single vertical framed window and sort of found the 3-panel, the visual ideas and jokes and everything all in edit. I’ve been trying to approach creativity lately one layer at a time and ignore the literal of any aspect. It’s proven to be both really fun and have good results.

via reddit

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy