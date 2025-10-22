Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito Talk About Playing The Penguin in Two Different ‘Batman’ Movies

Actors Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito, who both worked together on Tim Burton’s Dumbo in 2019, interviewed each other for the Variety Studios series Actors On Actors, where they spoke about playing The Penguin in two different Batman movies (The Penguin and Batman Returns).

The pair discussed the backstory of their respective versions of the character, the different personalities, and the considerable amount of makeup it took to transform into The Penguin.

The duo discussed their time working together in Tim Burton’s Dumbo, the painstaking process of transforming into the Penguin, and why Danny was initially confused by It’s Always Sunny.

