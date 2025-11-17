An Amusing Country Song Made Up of 50 Different Country Artists Singing the Words ‘Cold Beer’

Dustin Ballard of There I Ruined It created an amusing country song using the voices of 50 different country artists singing “cold beer” or at times, “ice cold beer”.

Cold beer, cold beer. Cold beer cold beer cold beer! Cold beer, cold beer. With an ice-cold beer (with an ice-cold beer)

One commenter said that it was so believable as a country song, they wouldn’t be surprised to hear it somewhere.

If someone started blasting this from their truck, I wouldn’t even notice the difference tbh