Coffee Vending Machine in Japan Lets You to Watch Your Cup of Java Being Brewed Live

Llamabrain Inc. shared video of a modern coffee vending machine in Japan that lets customers to watch as their hot cup of java is being brewed live on a digital monitor.

Coffee Vending Machine in Japan Allows You to Watch Your Cup of Java Being Brewed Live

via reddit

