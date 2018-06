“Waltz on the Road” is a fascinating video essay, created by video editor Rick Perales, that explores the Coen brothers use vehicles and roads in their films to tell a story. Perales featured footage from films like Fargo, The Big Lebowski, Hail, Caesar!, and No Country for Old Men.

