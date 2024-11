A Spherical Luxury Treehouse for Elevated Glamping

The Cocoon Tree is a spherical treehouse tent that features a sturdy aluminum frame, a weatherproof membrane, a marine plywood floor and is easily suspended between two trees for an elevated luxury glamping experience.

The first suspended glamping tent

The Cocoon tree is relatively simple to install and comes in a footed Lodge version for a more down to earth experience.

via This Is Why I’m Broke