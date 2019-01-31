Laughing Squid

Cocktail Gummies, Alcohol You Can Chew

Eat Your Drink

British novelty confectionery Smith and Sinclair have created a line of cocktail gummies that come in a variety of yummy flavors. The “Night In” collection features Berry Daiquiri with Mixed Pepper Sugar, Gin and Tonic with Lemon Sugar, Mocha Espresso Martini with Coffee Sugar and a Mandarin Aperol Spritz with Orange Sugar. The gummies are completely vegan and contain roughly the a shot glass worth of alcohol

Blended like a liquid cocktail, every 7% ABV gummy is expertly mixed with fresh fruit, herbs, premium spirits, syrups and coated with garnish infused sugars. … Any wide-eyed kidult in search of a grown-up candy store won’t be disappointed; there’s a choice of special occasion selection boxes, each one containing eight vegan-friendly pastilles in four different flavours.

The “Night In” version of these delectable candies are available for purchase through The Fowndry. Other flavors are available through Smith and Sinclair.

Box of Cocktail Gummies

