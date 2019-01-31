Cocktail Gummies, Alcohol You Can Chew

British novelty confectionery Smith and Sinclair have created a line of cocktail gummies that come in a variety of yummy flavors. The “Night In” collection features Berry Daiquiri with Mixed Pepper Sugar, Gin and Tonic with Lemon Sugar, Mocha Espresso Martini with Coffee Sugar and a Mandarin Aperol Spritz with Orange Sugar. The gummies are completely vegan and contain roughly the a shot glass worth of alcohol

Blended like a liquid cocktail, every 7% ABV gummy is expertly mixed with fresh fruit, herbs, premium spirits, syrups and coated with garnish infused sugars. … Any wide-eyed kidult in search of a grown-up candy store won’t be disappointed; there’s a choice of special occasion selection boxes, each one containing eight vegan-friendly pastilles in four different flavours.

The “Night In” version of these delectable candies are available for purchase through The Fowndry. Other flavors are available through Smith and Sinclair.