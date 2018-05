Harley the wonderfully silly cockatoo who has a fascination with plastic cups has moved onto flatware. While her human enjoys a cup of coffee, Harley gets to work twirling a metal spoon in her mouth for at least two minutes straight. This is one very talented bird.

Always when mom drinks her coffee i wanna have the coffeespoon to play with turn it arround and now my record is around the 2 minutes mark.

Harley also knows how to use a spoon to feed herself a yummy treat.