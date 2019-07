While at the Town Centre Arcade of the Katoomba Blue Mountains in New South Wales, Australia, visitor onrops mcee captured wonderful footage of a very determined cockatoo who kept busy by removing strips of anti-bird spikes from a building’s exterior to clear the way for a perfect perch. As the resolute bird methodically detached the strips one by one from their hold, they fell onto the ground with a satisfying clank.

