Cockatoo Laughs Maniacally Live an Evil Villain While Playing Hide and Seek With Her Humans

An incredibly clever cockatoo named Molly laughs maniacally like an evil villain while chasing her humans around the house during a raucous game of “Hide and Seek”.

Bird laughs like an evil villain chasing her family around the house

While Molly can sound scary, she is actually a very funny bird who is an endless source of amusement for her whole family. And her family is more than happy to encourage her.