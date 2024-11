Cockatoo Clucks Like a Chicken at Passing Traffic

Max, the incredibly vocal Moluccan cockatoo, who previously threw a hilarious tantrum over an apple, happily sat in an upstairs window and repeatedly clucked like a chicken at the passing cars while warming his feathers in the sun.

So very happy to be upstairs watching out the window that I had to sing! I even got a nice preen from momager.

Max also had fun playing on the bed.