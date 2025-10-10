Protective Cockatoo Refuses to Let Wife Get Close to Her Husband

A rescued cockatoo named Charlie Junior is so protective that he will not allow his human’s wife to go anywhere near her husband. In fact, no one is allowed to get close.

Nobody can go anywhere near my husband. He would chase me out. He protects him all day long. Whether that’s him sleeping, being on his phone watching the TV. He’s always stood there just on guard.

This bond began when the bird came home with them.

He formed a bond immediately with my husband within half an hour of coming home. I had to just make the effort the first few days to not be scared of him. He did bite me a few times, but obviously I had to gain that trust of him to show that I’m not a threat.