A Cockatiel in a Flower Hat Whistles ‘I’m a Little Teapot’

A cockatiel named Crumpet adorably whistled the tune of “I’m a Little Teapot” while wearing a striking pink and yellow striped petunia on his little head. His human loved the look.

A fashion spectacular. …Gave him this very dashing flower hat and he immediately starting singing…

Crumpet is known for his extraordinarily fashionable and natural headwear.

via Boing Boing