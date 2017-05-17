Kaibab Elegy, A Stunning Timelapse of a Full Cloud Inversion Rolling Through the Grand Canyon

Kaibab Elegy, is a short timelapse that captures the rare and absolutely stunning sight of an inverted cloud rolling through the majestic cliffs of Arizona’s Grand Canyon. This meteorological phenomenon occurs when warm air traps cold air with thin the canyons.

…on extremely rare days when cold air is trapped in the canyon and topped by a layer of warm air, which in combination with moisture and condensation, form the phenomenon referred to as the full cloud inversion. In what resembles something between ocean waves and fast clouds, Grand Canyon is completely obscured by fog, making the visitors feel as if they are walking on clouds.

The film, shot by Harun Mehmedinovic, is part of the enlightening Skyglow Project, which documents the effects of light pollution of skies across North America in partnership with the International Dark-Sky Association.

