Clicks, A Clever Attachable Keyboard That Makes an iPhone Feel Like an Old School BlackBerry

Clicks is a clever, attachable “creator keyboard” for the iPhone that makes it feel like an old school BlackBerry. It also makes typing on a phone much easier and provides more room on the screen. Clicks also offers such conveniences as shortcuts and dedicated keys.

Make more space for apps and content by moving the keyboard off your screen….Real keys make typing feel so natural, you can tackle more tasks than ever on iPhone. …Fly through tasks with keyboard shortcuts and dedicated keys that give you ultimate control of your phone.