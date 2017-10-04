Comedian Offers a Hilarious Interpretation of the Meaning of Life Using a Litany of Clichés

While performing at the Triad Theatre in New York City, comedian Drew Tarvin performed a hilarious spoken word interpretation of the meaning of life. In doing so, he employed over 100 well known clichés, song lyrics, product slogans, and TV show titles, all of which he brilliantly connected together.

As they say money makes the world go ’round . . .

Yet they also say the best things in life are free.

So do you live free or die hard?

Cuz to make ends meet

You have to start rollin’ in the dough. But doe, a deer, a female deer . . .

Is nothing when the buck stops right here.

And I ain’t saying she’s a gold digger,

But mo money mo problems,

So you better check yourself before you wreck yourself,

Because money can’t buy happiness….

Tarvin said that he was inspired by George Carlin‘s performance of “Modern Man“.

via reddit