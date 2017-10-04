Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Comedian Offers a Hilarious Interpretation of the Meaning of Life Using a Litany of Clichés

by at on

While performing at the Triad Theatre in New York City, comedian Drew Tarvin performed a hilarious spoken word interpretation of the meaning of life. In doing so, he employed over 100 well known clichés, song lyrics, product slogans, and TV show titles, all of which he brilliantly connected together.

As they say money makes the world go ’round . . .
Yet they also say the best things in life are free.
So do you live free or die hard?
Cuz to make ends meet
You have to start rollin’ in the dough.

But doe, a deer, a female deer . . .
Is nothing when the buck stops right here.
And I ain’t saying she’s a gold digger,
But mo money mo problems,
So you better check yourself before you wreck yourself,
Because money can’t buy happiness….

Tarvin said that he was inspired by George Carlin‘s performance of “Modern Man“.

via reddit


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy