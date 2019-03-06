Very Clever Illustrations Created From of Shadows Cast by Items Less Commonly Found Around the House

In 2016, we wrote about Belgian artist and filmmaker Vincent Bal and his very clever series of ingenious illustrations created from shadows cast by sunlit household items. Since that time, Bal has been working on a television series, making films and creating even more of these clever shadow drawings, some of them from less typical items one usually finds around the house. Bal sometimes gives these illustrations very clever nicknames titles such as “Sombrero Bike Ride”, “Lord PineConeHead”, “Bowling in the Key of G” and “Bowling Ballet”, just to name a few. Prints of these and other of Bal’s illustrations can be purchase through his Etsy shop.
via Colossal