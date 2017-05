Expedia UK has put together “The Language of Love” a collection of clever illustrations that define specific romantic words and idiomatic expressions from around the world, each of which are expressed in such a unique way that they have no direct English translation.

Sometimes ‘I Love You’ just doesn’t cut it. Here’s a collection of untranslatable words, gathered from around the world, that may help voice your heart’s desire when the English language can’t.

via Business Insider