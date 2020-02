Doormats Direct has created a very clever line of outdoor doormats for people who live with dogs, particularly those who like to bark at anything that moves outside of the house.

These mats make it clear that there is no need to knock, that the visitor must like dogs and perhaps sending a text is a better way to let the residents know of your arrival.

These and other designs are available for purchase through the Doormats Direct Etsy store.

via DudeIWantThat.com