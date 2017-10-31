A Clever Ceramic Stranger Things Eleven Candle Holder That Bleeds Red Wax From the Nostrils

The Eleven Bleeding Nose Candle is easily the strangest thing we’ve ever created. Simply melt the red candle inside this hefty ceramic bust, and ‘blood’ will trickle out of her nostrils – just like she’s overexerted herself during a psychokinetic episode. Depending on her mood; other abilities may include – crushing coke cans, making bullies wet themselves and generally warding off creatures from the upside-down.

The Eleven Bleeding Nose Candle by Firebox has the appearance of being a ceramic face of a sweet little girl, but light a red candle behind that face and she becomes the enigmatic Eleven from Stranger Things , whose incredible psionic powers cause her nose to bleed.

