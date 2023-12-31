Classical Paintings That Appear to Depict UFOs

Tom Blank of Weird History looked back at certain classical paintings, pondering aloud as to why the respective artists appeared to have drawn UFOs amongst their subjects. He also wondered about what the artists were depicting if the image was not extraterrestrial.

Our universe contains two trillion galaxies aside from our own, making it impossible to prove if life exists on another planet in another galaxy. …There are endless possibilities, but for now, here’s a list of classical paintings that may (or may not) have UFOs or aliens hidden inside.