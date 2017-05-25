Artist Reimagines Classical Paintings With Pop Culture Characters

based on the painting The Scream by Edvard Munch
An artist on Tumblr, who goes by the name Lothlenan (a.k.a. “Chubby Unicorn“), has recreated a collection of classical paintings with characters from pop culture video games, animated films, and television shows. Prints of their artwork is available to purchase from Redbubble and Society6.
based on the painting Woman With A Parasol by Claude Monet
based on the painting A Portrait Of Louis Xiv by Hyacinthe Rigaud
based on the painting Self Portrait With Her Daughter by Madame Le Brun
based on the painting The Swing by Jean-Honore Fragonard
via Bored Panda