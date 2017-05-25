Laughing Squid

Artist Reimagines Classical Paintings With Pop Culture Characters

The Scream
based on the painting The Scream by Edvard Munch

An artist on Tumblr, who goes by the name Lothlenan (a.k.a. “Chubby Unicorn“), has recreated a collection of classical paintings with characters from pop culture video games, animated films, and television shows. Prints of their artwork is available to purchase from Redbubble and Society6.

With a Parasol
based on the painting Woman With A Parasol by Claude Monet

Hail the King
based on the painting A Portrait Of Louis Xiv by Hyacinthe Rigaud

Mother and Daughter
based on the painting Self Portrait With Her Daughter by Madame Le Brun

flat,750x1000,075,f.u1
based on the painting The Swing by Jean-Honore Fragonard

