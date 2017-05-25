Artist Reimagines Classical Paintings With Pop Culture Characters



based on the painting The Scream by Edvard Munch

An artist on Tumblr, who goes by the name Lothlenan (a.k.a. “Chubby Unicorn“), has recreated a collection of classical paintings with characters from pop culture video games, animated films, and television shows. Prints of their artwork is available to purchase from Redbubble and Society6.



based on the painting Woman With A Parasol by Claude Monet



based on the painting A Portrait Of Louis Xiv by Hyacinthe Rigaud



based on the painting Self Portrait With Her Daughter by Madame Le Brun



based on the painting The Swing by Jean-Honore Fragonard

via Bored Panda