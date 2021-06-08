A Marvelous Classical Musical Mashup Featuring 70 Different Songs by 70 Different Composers

Musician Grant Woolard composed a brilliant classical music mashup in 2016 that featured 57 Popular Songs by 33 Composers, followed by part II in 2017 which featured 52 Popular Songs by 31 Different Composers and again with part III in 2019 featuring 70 different songs by a variety of composers.

Woolard has now released part IV of his mashup series which also features 70 classical songs in a marvelous musical opus that equals and even exceeds his previous work. Included in part IV is music by Haydn, Chopin, Mendelssohn, Dvorak, Sousa, Schubert, Gershwin, Bach, and many more.

CMM IV is out! Can you identify all 70 classical pieces?.

Here are parts I, II, and III.