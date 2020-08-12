fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Beautiful Covers of Classic Rock Songs Played on Harp

by on

French experimental musician Maël Isaac is a talented harpist and vocalist who performs absolutely beautiful covers of classic rock and popular songs.

His musical repertoire includes “Starman” by David Bowie, “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin, “Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple, “Eye in the Sky” by The Alan Parsons Project, “Where Is My Mind” by The Pixies, “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division, and “The Hardest Button to Button” by The White Stripes, just to name a few. Isaac also performs covers and original pieces in a variety of styles.

Maël Isaac, I am an author, composer, performer, and harpist, I evolve in an alternative style, a mixture of electronic music, folks, worlds, medieval, and many others, offering a unique climate to each song.

Thanks Chip Beale!


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved