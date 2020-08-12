Beautiful Covers of Classic Rock Songs Played on Harp

French experimental musician Maël Isaac is a talented harpist and vocalist who performs absolutely beautiful covers of classic rock and popular songs.

His musical repertoire includes “Starman” by David Bowie, “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin, “Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple, “Eye in the Sky” by The Alan Parsons Project, “Where Is My Mind” by The Pixies, “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division, and “The Hardest Button to Button” by The White Stripes, just to name a few. Isaac also performs covers and original pieces in a variety of styles.

Maël Isaac, I am an author, composer, performer, and harpist, I evolve in an alternative style, a mixture of electronic music, folks, worlds, medieval, and many others, offering a unique climate to each song.