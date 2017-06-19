Laughing Squid

Classic Comic Book Covers Recreated With Balloons

Comic Book Covers Recreated Using Balloons

Balloon artist and comedy magician Phileas Flash has recreated classic Marvel and DC comic book covers with giant balloon sculptures that he made by hand.

Over the last few months, I have been recreating classic comic book covers whenever I had time. These balloon sculptures are larger than life (fitting in a 10 foot by 10-foot space) and take many days to make. I even made had to make one in two sections (Superman vs Muhammed Ali) to allow me to visit New York in the middle of making it. (read more)

images via Phileas Flash

via Bored Panda


