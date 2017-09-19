The Antiquated Law That Lets the United States Claim Any Unclaimed Island That Contains Bird Poop

In the 1850s guano was selling in the US for as much as $75 per pound. That’s almost a third the cost of silver. People were making their fortunes by importing bird poop and the market in the US was dominated by only a few key players who spiked up prices. So William Henry Seward, the same guy who bought Alaska introduced a bill in the Senate which would allow any US citizen to claim any uninhabited island for the US as long as it had guano.

In a slightly nauseating yet informational video essay, Half as Interesting explains in great detail about the Guano Islands Act , an antiquated law that allows any citizen of United States to claim for their country, any random, unclaimed island containing deposits of bird excrement aka guano.

