How to Brew a Civil War Coffee With a Recipe That Uses Sweet Potatoes and Rye

Max Miller of Tasting History prepared a Confederate coffee recipe from the Civil War that employed sweet potatoes and rye in place of beans. Like previous videos, as the ingredients were drying out to be ground, Miller talked about the history of coffee within the context of the historic war.

Other than shoes and bullets nothing was more important to a Civil War soldier than coffee. Now the North and South love the stuff but the Confederates definitely had a harder time getting their hands on it so they came up with alternatives like this rye and sweet potato coffee .