The City of Los Angeles Searches for a Graphic Designer With a Hilarious Help Wanted Ad

The City of Los Angeles is on the lookout for a full-time graphic designer and is searching the web for their new creative hire with a hilarious help wanted ad that they shared Twitter and Facebook. Tyler of Killeen, Texas submitted his resume on Twitter and it matches their amusing Microsoft Paint style to a tee.
— ? (@ambientaxion) January 19, 2018
https://t.co/rVbTTIAFBR pic.twitter.com/At6GOD6MP5
— CityLosAngeles-Jobs (@Citylajobs) January 18, 2018
image via City of Los Angeles
via Erika Hall