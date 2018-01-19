Laughing Squid

The City of Los Angeles Searches for a Graphic Designer With a Hilarious Help Wanted Ad

by at on

The City of Los Angeles Searches for a Graphics Designer With a Hilarious Help Wanted Ad

The City of Los Angeles is on the lookout for a full-time graphic designer and is searching the web for their new creative hire with a hilarious help wanted ad that they shared Twitter and Facebook. Tyler of Killeen, Texas submitted his resume on Twitter and it matches their amusing Microsoft Paint style to a tee.

image via City of Los Angeles

via Erika Hall

