Cities in the United States That Have the Same Names as Those in the United Kingdom

Linguist Patrick Foote of Name Explain took a look at the cities in the United States that have the same names as those in the United Kingdom. While some are immediately called to mind, other cities can be larger or smaller than their original namesakes. Foote also notes that the similarities are in name only, as the two countries are quite different.

In some cases, the US versions of these cities have become even more well known of thantheir UK counterparts. And likewise,names which relate to grand cities here in the UK are placed on small little communities in the USA. But with thehuge influence that UK city names havehad on the USA, is it possible to find the US version of every UK city? And of course, by that I just mean their name.