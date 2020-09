International video production company Visual Suspect (previously), in partnership with Worldgrapher, has created “Circulatory Systems”, a beautifully dizzying, surreal experimental film that employs virtual roadways with busy traffic to make the cities of the world appear to be as alive as the sentient beings populating these cities. The racing soundtrack by Tokyo Rose fits the movement of the film beautifully.

The major highways, the arteries, and veins of our cities.

via Vimeo Staff Picks