Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Model Cindy Crawford Answers 73 Questions While Showcasing Her Gorgeous Malibu Home

by at on

Legendary supermodel, entrepreneur and mom Cindy Crawford invited Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment into her gorgeous Malibu home to answer 73 random questions by for Vogue. Amongst the subjects Crawford discussed were her favorite fashion show, a Prince song written about her, her perfect dinner menu and her best advice to young models including her daughter Kaia.

When it comes to Vogue, legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford has done it all. The one thing the prolific cover star hasn’t done yet is answer 73 Questions. Cindy invites Vogue inside her Malibu home and discusses her family, her all-time favorite photo shoot and gives her best advice for up-and-coming models.

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy