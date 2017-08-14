Model Cindy Crawford Answers 73 Questions While Showcasing Her Gorgeous Malibu Home

Legendary supermodel, entrepreneur and mom Cindy Crawford invited Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment into her gorgeous Malibu home to answer 73 random questions by for Vogue. Amongst the subjects Crawford discussed were her favorite fashion show, a Prince song written about her, her perfect dinner menu and her best advice to young models including her daughter Kaia.

