Cincinnati Zoo Hosts an Adorable ‘Stuffed Animal Clinic’ For Injured Plushies

Volunteers with sewing skills hosted an adorable “Stuffed Animal Clinic” at the Cincinnati Zoo for beloved plushies that needed repair and their little ones who needed a little extra care.

Plush patients received free exams today at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden during a stuffed animal repair clinic offered to Zoo members. The clinic was run by adult Zoo volunteers with special talents that included sewing, crafting, and talking to kids.

This clinic was part of a fundraising program that helps the Zoo continue enrichment programs for the animals in their care.

By donating to the Cincinnati Zoo, you help to provide food, toys, and fun enrichment items to our Zoo’s animal family. Join us as we continue to provide world-class care to the animals you love!