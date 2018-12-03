Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

CIMON the 3D Printed Voice Activated Assistant Aboard the ISS Plays Kraftwerk for Astronaut Alexander Gerst

by at on

While demonstrating the formidable capabilities of the Crew Interactive Mobile CompanioN (aka CIMON) aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the wonderfully prolific and communicative ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst asked the smiling, 3D printed, voice activated assistant to play his favorite song. CIMON responded with “The Man Machine” by Kraftwerk.

Cimon weighs around 5kg and has a display screen at its centre. Its main aim is to support and increase astronaut efficiency by displaying and explaining information needed to carry out scientific experiments and repairs. Other applications include mobile photography and videography and the ability to document experiments, search for objects and maintain an inventory. Cimon can also see, hear and understand what it observes and is equipped with an autonomous navigation system, allowing Alexander to issue voice commands like you would to virtual assistants like Alexa, Siri or Cortana on the ground.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP