How Christopher Lloyd’s Head Was Put Into a Jar for the Second Season of ‘Wednesday’

The effects specialists at Scanline VFX and Eyeline Studios thoughtfully explained how they were able to put Christopher Lloyd‘s head into a jar for the second season of the dark comedy series Wednesday on Netflix using volumetric capture technology.

The whole idea behind volumetric capture, it’s an absolute one-to-one capturing of the actor’s performance in real time and we want to give filmmakers an ability to place that in their world.

This enveloping photographic process eliminates the need for green screens and puppet doubles.

The way that’s achieved is an array of cameras in real time, photograph the actor from multiple different angles and that allows us to build a geometry and look at from any different camera view within any scene.

