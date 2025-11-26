Sir Christopher Lee Recounts Meeting His Literary Hero J.R.R. Tolkien at an Oxford Pub in the 1950s

While appearing on the British talk show Wogan, Now and Then in 2006, legendary actor Sir Christopher Lee recounted meeting his literary hero J.R.R. Tolkien in an Oxford pub sometime in the mid-to-late 1950s. Lee referred to Tolkien as “The Professor”.

We were sitting having a beer and I suddenly saw this figure come in. Pipe just like every photograph jovial looking man and I said my god there’s “The Professor” … He came over and said, “How do you do?” And I said, “How do you do, sir?” And I thought, “Now, should I kneel? Because I was completely overcome.

The Full Christopher Lee Interview

Thanks Chip Beale!

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts